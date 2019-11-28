Dennis Township Middle School students who earned top grades were honored for their achievement. Honor Roll students earned all A's and B's, while Distinguished Honor Roll students earned all A's. This year, letter and number grade equivalents were changed to be more stringent than in previous years.
Dennis Township Middle School first marking period honor roll
- Submitted by Amanda Unkle
-
- 0
TRENDING NOW
-
Press meteorologist visits students at Middle Township Middle School
-
Participants sought for Woodbine holiday parade
-
Jersey Shore FCU Angel Tree gift collections
-
Revitalization efforts continue in Middle, but the next step seems uncertain
-
Middle Township Board of Education to hold meetings for strategic planning initiative
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
Maximize Your Investment With A Certified Property Manager We Make it Easy to be a Landlord!…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.