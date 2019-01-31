Dennis Township Middle School fundraiser at the Marmora Burger King

Dennis Township Middle School’s sixth grade hosted a fundraiser for their spring camping field trip at the Marmora Burger King.
Teachers worked the drive-thru, made burgers and filled ice cream cones for many, many students, staff and family members who came to support the fundraiser.
Burger King donated 20 percent of sales for the evening and generously rounded up to donate an even $1,000 to the trip.
The students offered many thanks to Burger King staff, Sandra Novick and owner Mr. Klausel for their time and generosity.