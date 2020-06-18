031220_gmt_dtfuturebowling 031220_gmt_dtfuturebowling IMG_1363

Dennis Township Middle School clubs teamed up to boost camaraderie and team-building. Future Educators of America and Hawkettes enjoyed an afternoon of bowling, laughs, and snacks at Mouse Trap Bowling Alley. Both clubs are very active in the school community and team up for a variety of fundraisers and activities, so it was a great chance to get the clubs together for a fun event.

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — With the current school closures, Dennis Township Middle School made the best of a tough situation to honor their eighth-grade graduates with a parade.

Administrators, teachers, aides, staff, bus drivers and Squawk the Hawk traveled to each graduate’s house to honk, pose for quick pictures, deliver caps and gowns, and spread cheer for the exiting class of 2020. Although this week is usually spent in Virginia on their eighth-grade class trip, students were greeted on their front yards instead.

These days were made possible thanks to the transportation department, administration, the many staff members who attended, and special guest volunteer Hawks Ryan Hearon, former DT graduate, and retiree Lisa Pettit, who masked up to bring graduates one last elbow bump from Squawk the Hawk.

We wish our graduates much love and success in their future endeavors and are proud to send them off into the world.

