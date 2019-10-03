The best part of your the morning may be that first sip of coffee, but Dennis Township Middle School has a new way to start the morning: Hawk Block.
Designed as a way to help differentiate student learning and accommodate students’ busy schedules, the Hawk Block includes periods for band, gifted and talented, extra help in math and English language arts, and electives such as yoga, gardening, ballet, babysitting, origami, physics, cooking, crafts, Friends of Rachel, rock band ensemble, sketching, Rubik’s cube, book and movie class, podcasting, trivia, walking, physics, organization and life skills.
Principal Jamie VanArtsdalen and assistant Principal Monica DiVito decided to implement Hawk Block to give students opportunities to explore areas of interest and develop new interests as well as give students extra help in English language arts and math.
Students took surveys and listed their requests, then school librarian and Hawk Block coordinator Julie Factor and school secretary Betteann Kerr assigned students and placed them into small groups for each day and ensured VanArtsdalen’s vision worked out. Hawk Block takes place first period every day and lasts for one marking period at a time, so students can experience a variety of electives each year.
“The best part is if they are in something they don’t love they will be surveyed again and everything will change for the next marking period,” Factor said.
One student was overheard saying that gardening might actually motivate her to come to school more regularly, as she planted seeds in the courtyard garden.
Seventh grader Abi DiGiamberardino said she looks forward to interacting with students in other grades and “meeting new people.” Students all agree that they like starting their day with something fresh and different and enjoy the smaller sized groupings of the Hawk Block.
All of the positive reviews so far reflect the very reasons VanArtsdalen decided to implement the Hawk Block.
“Students crave choices. I was inspired by a workshop and wanted something to boost student attendance, engagement, enrichment. I’m so happy to see and hear students excited to share what they’ve made and learned even in these few beginning weeks,” she said while watching students excitedly left homeroom and headed to the day’s Hawk Block.
