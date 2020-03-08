Dennis Township Middle School’s Academic Team spent Saturday, March 7, wearing their thinking caps as they competed in Mainland High School’s annual Think Day. The team went up against other middle school teams from across Cape May and Atlantic counties. Upper Township Middle School took home first place, and Dennis was proud that the only other team from Cape May County won first.
Dennis Township Middle School team takes part in Think Day
Submitted by Amanda Unkle Dennis Township Middle School
