Dennis Township school district holds Thanksgiving food drive

Helping local families was a community project in Dennis Township last month.
School district staff and students' families, Parkway South Seventh-Day Adventist Church of Marmora, Community Thrift of South Seaville United Methodist Church, Dennisville Methodist Church and Cape May County PBA Local 401 joined together to ensure local families would enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Township Middle School student government members collected and organized the food.
The community donated enough food and money to supply 21 families with a full Thanksgiving meal and ShopRite gift cards.
Middle School student government members collected, sorted and organized the food, and then divided it based on the size of the families.
Participants gave a special thanks to Dennis Township alum and Local 401 president Joe Berg, pictured with his former teacher Lisa Pettit, for delivering four cart loads of pies before 9 a.m.