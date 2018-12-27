Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Dennis Township School District’s 2019 teacher of the year

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The School District announced  Carlos Covarrubias is its 2019 Teacher of the Tear.

Mr. C, as he’s known, has been with the district since 2001. As Spanish teacher, Middle School soccer coach, and eighth-grade adviser, Covarrubias interacts with students across grade levels. He volunteers for countless activities, is always willing to lend a hand and wins every staff cook-off.

Covarrubias is a mentor to many students and staff members. A native Spanish speaker, he works with ESL students and their families to ensure all feel at home in Dennis Township. Covarrubias brings a daily weather report in Spanish, as students share the weather over the morning announcements, improving their fluency and appreciation of the language. He infuses his classroom with the language and culture through countless opportunities for students to learn and speak.

Nominated by his fellow coworkers, he was said to “walk the halls with a smile and constant positive attitude.”

His sincere smile and positivity were mentioned by all who nominated him.

Principal Jamie VanArtsdalen said, “Mr. Covarrubias goes over and beyond his daily duties. He cares about his students, staff and school and can always put a smile on someone’s face with his smile and humor. This is a very well-deserved honor.”

