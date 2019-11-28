MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Dennis Township Middle School’s sixth-grade Camp Mason trip fundraiser at McDonald’s in Cape May Court House raised a total of $1211.55.
They thank owners Rita and Jim Burlaga for donating $1,100 from the night’s sales and all who came out to support the sixth graders. This will be the second year for the sixth grade to spend three days and two nights at Camp Mason.
