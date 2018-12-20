Dennis Township students volunteer at Love of Linda fundraiser at Pembrook Farm

Every fall, Pembrook Farm hosts a horse show and raises money for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund.
Dennis Township Middle School student government members volunteer at the pumpkin-painting table and man the games section. Spanish teacher Carlos Covarrubias and his family own the farm and enjoy the fun, family fall atmosphere at this horse show each year.
The Love of Linda Cancer Fund provides assistance to cancer patients in Cape May County in memory of Linda Bickel Grassi, a Wildwood Elementary School teacher who died from cancer.