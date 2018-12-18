Dennis Township students volunteer for Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour

Dennis Township Middle School Student Government Members spent their Saturday afternoon volunteering for the annual Historic Dennisville Christmas House Tour.
Students greeted guests in homes so homeowners could give tours and chat with tour guests, guided and welcomed folks at the ticket station and replenished refreshments at the Methodist Church social hall.
For some, this is their third year volunteering for the house tour. Eighth-graders Ethan Leith and Abby Dickinson were excited to spend their third year handling refreshments, while Avery Campbell was happy to spend another year at her favorite house, the Jonathan Crandall house on Petersburg Road, owned by Will Massey.
Jack Connelly, president of the Dennisville Historic Homeowners Association, coordinates houses and locations in need of some student assistance and Amanda Unkle, student government adviser, coordinates the students who attend.