School begins for students Wednesday, Sept. 5. Wednesday through Friday will be early dismissal days for students.
New Superintendent
Susan S. Speirs began serving as Dennis Township’s superintendent on July 1. Speirs has more than 20 years experience as an elementary and middle school administrator.
NJ Future Ready Schools
Dennis Township has made a pledge to pursue the New Jersey Future Ready Schools certification process. Future Ready is a voluntary program established in 2016 by a coalition that includes the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the state Department of Education and the New Jersey School Boards Association.
The certification program is built around indicators of future readiness by providing knowledge of what successful Future Ready practices look like. It also provides guidance, support and resources that can help schools achieve success.
The program's indicators of future readiness are organized into three main themes:
1. Leadership
2. Education and classroom practice
3. Technology support services
Dennis Township is awaiting the status of its application for certification. The district hopes to be the first in Cape May County to receive the distinction of becoming a Future Ready School.
Student Resiliency
Dennis Township has joined Cape May County’s initiative to build resiliency in our students. We aim to provide professional development to our staff to increase understanding of Adverse Childhood Experiences and to support implementing trauma-informed practices and strategies to build meaningful relationships and connections with students.
Middle School HAWK BLOCK
Creativity and flexibility was in mind when creating the Dennis Township Middle School schedule for the 2019-20 school year. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade student schedules will include a daily flexible period designated for identified areas of need for each individual student.
The main focus of the flexible schedule is to provide additional academic interventions and extended personalized student learning opportunities. With the enhanced schedule, this can be done without the loss of regular classroom instructional time.
Teachers Are Learners Too!
To enhance teachers' professional development, they will participate in a staff book club. To coincide with the school theme, “Every Student Counts, Every Moment Matters,” teachers will read “The Power of Moments” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath. They will will discover why some experiences are extraordinary and can change lives. The staff will explore the elements of what makes moments matter and how teachers can apply these principles to their lessons and instruction in the classroom.
Technological Learning Expansions
During the 2019-20 school year, the Dennis Township School District Technology Department will be adding a new area to the district website, specially designed to help educate parents and students regarding all of the technology-based resources the district has to offer. This area will include general information, directions and video tutorials created to assist everyone in the community with learning how to more efficiently use the many technology resources and tools being offered by the district.
The Technology Department is also excited to begin implementing a similar resource, being made available internally to faculty and staff. This area will feature video training tutorials, which can be viewed by district teachers and used as professional development.
By offering these new training resources to teachers, students and parents, it is the district's goal to assist and educate the entire community regarding the ever-changing, technology-driven environment in which we live.
