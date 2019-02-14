Dennis Township 2019 Winter Basketball League

Here are the results from last week’s games in the Dennis Township Winter Basketball League.
In the third- and fourth-grade division — Hope’s Contracting (Dante Duca, 13 points; Trey Hueber, 5 points) beat Walter’s Marine (Elle Curvan, Mya Izzi, Lyndsey McDevitt and Aydan Shaw, 2 points each) 24-8. Also in the third- and fourth-grade division, Glassford Builders (Paul Simmerman, 10 points; Allison Nagle, 8 points) beat Sturdy Savings Bank (Joey Povio, 13 points; Nick Meehl, 4 points) 31-17.
The standings as of Feb. 11: Glassford Builders 6-1, Sturdy Savings Bank 5-2, Hope’s Contracting 3-4, Walter’s Marine 0-7.
In the fifth- and sixth-grade division, AFS Mechanical (Rylee Morrow, 20 points; Isabelle Toland, 6 points) beat EZ Dock (JJ McGroarty, 12 points; Alexis Blakeslee, 6 points) 31-20. Also in the 5th-6th grade division, First Bank of Sea Isle City (Jimmy Richie, 9 points; Logan Seger, 8 points) beat South Seaville UMC (Michael Dickinson, 6 points; Audrey Simmerman, 4 points) 21-15.
The standings as of Feb. 11: EZ Dock 6-1, AFS Mechanical 5-2, 1ST Bank of Sea Isle City 2-5, South Seaville UMC 1-6.
In the seventh- and eithth-grade division: Cape Regional Miracles Fitness (Troy Billiris, 22 points; Ben Lynch, 9 points) beat EsCape May Escape Rooms (Vinny Povio, 20 points; Dane Dolack, 10 points) 43-38. Also in the 7th-8th grade division, F.I. Pittaluga Masonry (Michael Craver, 16 points; Nick Jamison, 12 points) beat Buon Gusto Pizzeria (Jayden Raynis, 12 points; Mason Nees, 11 points) 39-36.
Standings as of Feb. 11: Cape Regional Miracles Fitness 7-0, EsCape May Escape Rooms 4-3, Buon Gusto Pizzeria 2-5, F.I. Pittaluga Masonry 1-6.