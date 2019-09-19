Dennisville — Dennisville Historic Homeowners Association invites the community to Dennisville Day on Saturday, Oct. 5. Free admission and fun for the whole family with hands-on education stations and arts and crafts for kids, vendors, food and yard sales. Special appearances by the Dennis Township Schools band at 10 a.m., Cape May County Zoo “Zoo to U” program, Wetlands Institute touch tank, Cape May County Library, Dennis Volunteer Fire Company, Historic Cold Spring Village and the Bayshore Center at Bivalve. Learn about the history of Dennisville with a historic walking tour of Dennisville with Joan Berkey, Architectural Historian, at 1 p.m. and visit the Dennis Township Museum. Located on the grounds of the Dennis Township Museum at 618 Petersburg Road, Dennisville.
For information, go to dhhoa.org/dennisvilleday.htm or email rachierodg@yahoo.com.
