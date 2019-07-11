WOODBINE — Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez has announced the date of the eighth annual Woodbine Kids Carnival as Saturday, Aug. 3.
The event will be 1 to 5 p.m. at Woodbine Lincoln Park on Route 550, rain or shine.
Special guests will include DJ Jazmann, Ponies by Priscilla; Stockton University — the Sam Azeez Museum of Woodbine Heritage; the State Police Aviation Unit, Mounted Unit and Recruiting Unit; Cape May County Bookmobile; National Guard Recruiting; New Jersey Shares; Puerto Rican Action Committee; Woodbine Fire Department; Smokey the Bear; CARA; South Jersey Gas; Atlantic City Electric; Cape May County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Horse Unit and Explorers Unit; McGruff the Crime Dog; Eddie Eagle Scout; Belleplain Ambulance; Belleplain State Forest with special guest Tom Champion; Boy Scouts; Girl Scouts; Tori’s Critters (animal education); Ken’s Ice Cream; Cherry Hill Kona Ice; A&M Bounce a Lot; Cape Assist; Sea Isle Ice; Blue Cross & Blue Shield; Atlantic Cape Community College; Woodbine Teachers Table WEA Pride; Department of Veteran Affairs; and the best cooks and volunteers.
For more information, contact Perez at 609-778-8172.