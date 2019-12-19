AVALON — Fifth-grade Avalon Elementary School student Ginger Radzieta is the winner of the 22nd annual Beach Tag Art contest sponsored by the school and the borough.
Ginger was presented with the very first beach tag of the 2020 beach season with her artwork, along with a plaque from Mayor Martin Pagliughi congratulating her on the award.
Each year, students at the Avalon Elementary School are asked to design the artwork for the following summer’s seasonal beach tag. Dozens of entries are submitted to Pagliughi, who chooses the winning design.
The presentation was made to Ginger on Friday, Dec. 13, at the school to kick off the annual holiday program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.