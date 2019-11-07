Boys Soccer
The boys soccer team co-athletes of the week are Jack MacLeod and Lucas Scheeler.
Jack has played very well in the midfield for the Panthers all season. His effort has been consistent and he has certainly improved as the season progressed. He played three solid games this week vs Teitelman, Lakeside and Pleasantville.
As a 6th grader, Lucas has played both varsity and JV for the Panthers this season. As a forward, he helped created many scoring opportunities for the team. Despite being undersized vs three of the biggest teams in the league, Lucas fought hard vs Teitelman, Lakeside and Pleasantville and keeps doing whatever he can to help the team.
Girls Cross Country
The girls cross country athlete of the week is Haley Watson. Although this is Haley’s first year on the team she is making her mark as a strong runner. Haley has also consistently been one of our top five girl finishers in every meet. We are looking forward to Haley continuing her success next year.
Boys Cross Country
The boys cross country athlete of the week is Micah McAnaney. Micah has been in the top five Middle Township finishers in every one of our meets. Micah has not missed one practice or meet for the entire season. We are expecting Micah to be back for his 3rd year of cross country next fall.
Girls Soccer
Aryella Hill is this week's student athlete for the middle school girls soccer team. 8th grader Aryella is a tough, gutsy defender who aided in many of the team's victories and shut-outs during the season. She is an aggressive player, who isn't afraid to face an opponent and give her all to steal the ball and defend the lady panther's half of the field. Aryella was a great addition to the defense, and her spunky and outgoing personality will be greatly missed next year.
Field Hockey
Alyssa Morrison has been named the field hockey athlete of the week this week. Alyssa was the speaking captain for our team this year as she is a tremendous team leader. Alyssa is an outstanding role model for the younger girls on our team. She gave 100 percent effort at every practice and games all season. Her stick work and game sense sets Alyssa sets herself apart from other athletes by understanding angles, transitions and has the ability to anticipate the other players moves. She will be sorely missed next year.
