Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Middle Township

Free trees available for Woodbine residents

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will receive seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign for the sixth consecutive year.

Members of Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute the trees. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, residents will be able to pick up free tree seedlings at the gazebo on the bike path at the corner of Washington and DeHirsch avenues. The seedlings will be available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. The Green Team will coordinate this distribution.

The seedlings come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days of pickup in order to prevent the roots from drying out. Several varieties will be available.

When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six years. It is a joint effort between of Woodbine, the New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, the Arbor Day Foundation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canon and FedEx.

“Please take advantage of this offering, especially if you have lost trees due to weather or aging; this helps sustain the charm of our tree-lined community," Pikolycky said. "If anyone has pictures of trees they’ve planted, Alec in Forestry would love to get pictures of trees established in the program to send to Arbor Day, and around the state, so please share these with the borough.”

If you have any questions, contact Borough Hall at 609-861-2153.

For a list of all distribution locations across the state, see forestry.nj.gov or www.facebook.com/newjerseyforests

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.