Free trees available for Woodbine residents

WOODBINE — Mayor William Pikolycky announced the borough will receive seedling trees under the New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign for the sixth consecutive year.
Members of Woodbine’s Sustainable Jersey Green Team will again distribute the trees. This program helps communities replace trees damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, residents will be able to pick up free tree seedlings at the gazebo on the bike path at the corner of Washington and DeHirsch avenues. The seedlings will be available on a first come, first serve basis, with an initial offering of five trees per resident. The Green Team will coordinate this distribution.
The seedlings come with instructions on how to store, care for and plant them. The guides help residents choose the right place on a property to plant a tree while keeping in mind the tree’s full-grown size in the future. Residents should plant the seedlings within two days of pickup in order to prevent the roots from drying out. Several varieties will be available.
When properly planted and maintained, trees can be assets to a community. They improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood or business district, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
The goal of the Tree Recovery Campaign is to distribute 600,000 tree seedlings to New Jersey residents over the course of six years. It is a joint effort between of Woodbine, the New Jersey Forest Service, New Jersey Soil Conservation Districts, Sustainable Jersey, the Arbor Day Foundation, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Canon and FedEx.
“Please take advantage of this offering, especially if you have lost trees due to weather or aging; this helps sustain the charm of our tree-lined community," Pikolycky said. "If anyone has pictures of trees they’ve planted, Alec in Forestry would love to get pictures of trees established in the program to send to Arbor Day, and around the state, so please share these with the borough.”
If you have any questions, contact Borough Hall at 609-861-2153.
For a list of all distribution locations across the state, see forestry.nj.gov or www.facebook.com/newjerseyforests