CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System has announced Garry G. Gilbert was recently elected as the chairman of the Board of Trustees.
It also announced the appointment of Mary Anne Francisco, RN, MA, MEd, BSN, and William Wenzel, Jr. to the to the board. Their appointment is for a three year term.
Gilbert has been a member of the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees since 2004, serving as Chairman of the Finance and Planning Committee as well as serving on the Quality Improvement Committee.
“We are pleased to announce the election of Garry as Chairman of the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO, Cape Regional Health System. “Garry’s leadership within our Health System and community is unmatched. As we move toward the future and face incredible challenges within healthcare, we are delighted to have Garry as such an integral part of our team.”
After graduating from Lower Cape May Regional High School, Gilbert completed his bachelor’s degree in accounting at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina. For the past 15 years, he has served the Cape May County community as a general contractor. Previously, he was the owner/operator of Westside Wholesale Distributors in Rio Grande, New Jersey.
Gilbert is an active member of the Lighthouse Church in Cape May Court House where he helps to facilitate book and Bible classes and prayer groups and is involved in their outreach addiction program through the CURE ministry. He is also active with Crest Community Church, serving in their community food pantry and clothing closet. He is lifelong resident of Cape May.
“We are pleased to welcome Mary Anne and Bill to the Cape Regional Health System Board of Trustees,” Carrocino said. “Mary Anne’s extensive experience in clinical nursing and nursing leadership and Bill’s business and entrepreneurial expertise will be a great benefit to our Board and Health System.”
Francisco’s more than 40 year nursing career started in the Philadelphia area. She then served as coordinator of school health in Granby, Connecticut, and was a certified school nurse in the Pennsbury School District in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She earned a master’s degree in liberal studies from Villanova University, a master’s degree in education from Trenton State College, and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Gwynedd Mercy College.
Wenzel is the owner of Cape May Wicker, which is the largest distributor of outdoor wicker in the Eastern United States. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance from the University of Notre Dame. Bill and his family live in Cape May.
About Cape Regional Health System
Cape Regional Health System is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving residents and visitors throughout Cape May County. The system includes Cape Regional Medical Center, its flagship hospital, three urgent care facilities, Cape Regional Physicians Associates with over 60 primary care providers and specialists delivering services in multiple locations throughout Cape May County, the Thomas and Claire Brodesser, Jr., Cancer Center, the Jane Osborne Center for Women’s Health, Cape Regional Miracles Fitness and numerous freestanding outpatient facilities providing wound care, radiology, lab, endoscopy and physical therapy services.
Cape Regional Health System is a Penn Medicine Cancer Network member and a clinical affiliate of Penn Medicine for Cardiac Care, Orthopaedic Care and Vascular Care. Cape Regional Medical Center is accredited by and received the Gold Seal of approval from The Joint Commission.