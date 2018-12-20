Dennis Township Elementary and Middle School’s Hawks and Junior Hawks of the Month were chosen and honored for showing respect to their teachers and peers. Teachers each write a few sentences explaining their choices, which are shared when names are announced.
Shown are, back row from left, Alex Pulaski, Erin Cowan, Isabelle Phillips, Sara Ryan, Julia Harris, Gwen Boal, Alivia Maher, Will Steinmetz and, front row from left, Jack Morton, Liam Matalucci, Payton Abrego, Adrina Bozarth, Dominick Showers and Alanna Lloyd.
Seventh-grader Jack was especially excited to be honored on his birthday.