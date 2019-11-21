The Rio Grande branch of the Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union is collecting gifts for their Starfish Angel Tree to benefit Family Promise of Cape May County’s Christmas Party to help make Children’s Christmas wishes come true!
Family Promise helps homeless families reach and sustain financial independence through a variety of resources and education.
Please consider helping our credit union spread some holiday joy and most importantly, some much deserved Christmas cheer for disadvantaged children by purchasing an item from the child’s wish list.
Stop by the credit union at 3317 Route 9 S. in Rio Grande and select a starfish tag from the tree in the lobby. Unwrapped gifts should be returned to the credit union’s lobby and placed under the tree with the tag attached by Friday, Dec. 13. Gift bags are welcome.
For more information about the Family Promise of Cape May Holiday gift drive please call Jersey Shore Federal Credit Union at 609-382-4356 or visit us online at jerseyshorefcu.org.
