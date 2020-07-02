WILDWOOD — Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry, in conjunction with the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel, has launched a capital campaign, Keep ‘Em Warm, Keep ‘Em Dry, on Wednesday, July 1, to fund major repairs to their landmark building at Burk and Pacific avenues in Wildwood.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $75,000 to fund the repair or replacement of a four-roof system that covers the chapel and food pantry, plus completely rebuild the three-phase boiler system and replace the deteriorating steeple on the chapel with a new state-of-the-art steeple that will be music-filled and illuminated.
Built in 1965 as The First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, this one-of a-kind building is in serious need of exterior repair to keep the pantry volunteers, guests being served and regular worshipers at the chapel dry and warm.
“During 2019, Lazarus House provided food and other essentials to over 15,000 individuals, families and children. It is essential that we invest in this wonderful building and maintain its presence in the Wildwoods for years to come,” said Frank Stone, director of Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry.
In 2019, Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry was selected as Organization of the Year by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders through the Department of Aging and Disability, recognizing the organization for its ongoing commitment to those in need throughout the county and beyond.
Lazarus House is open for service 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and can be contacted at 609-522-1500.
Mission Statement: “Lazarus House, an ecumenical food pantry, welcomes all God’s children in need of food. All guests are greeted with a friendly smile, spirit of hospitality and encouragement.”
Donations can be mailed to Lazarus House, PO Box 1792, Wildwood, NJ 08260.
For additional information, see LazarusHouseMinistries.org.
