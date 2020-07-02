Lazarus House (Emergency Food Pantry) of Wildwood received a $5,500 donation, Feb. 16, from the Avalon Lions Club to support their efforts in providing food to those in need throughout the Wildwoods and Cape May County. Pictured at the Avalon Golf and Country Club are Lions Club members, Eileen Donovan, Pat Williams, Lazarus House director Frank Stone, and Lions Club member Dr. George Zitney. - Photo courtesy of the Lazarus House (Emergency food Pantry).