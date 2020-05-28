Boaters enjoy the feel of sun and spray. So it’s tempting to go boating without wearing a life jacket — especially on nice days. But that’s no excuse not to wear a life jacket on the water.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, in 2018, 80% of 758 fatal boating accident victims drowned, and of those, 84% were reported as not wearing a life jacket. Two-thirds of the victims were considered strong swimmers
Federal law states that all recreational boats must carry one wearable life jacket for each person aboard. Any boat 16 feet and longer (except canoes and kayaks) also must carry one throwable life jacket. Though it is not required that adults wear a life jacket, one should be worn at all times when the vessel is underway. Children 12 and younger must wear a life jacket when aboard any boat underway. A wearable life jacket can save your life, but only if you wear it.
While underway and not being worn, life jackets must be readily accessible. You must be able to put them on in a reasonable amount of time in an emergency. They should not be stowed in plastic bags, kept in locked or closed compartments or have other gear stowed on top of them.
Modern life jackets are available in a wide variety of shapes, colors and sizes. Many are thin and flexible. Some are built right into fishing vests or hunter coats. Others are inflatable — as compact as a scarf or fanny pack until they hit water, when they automatically fill with air.
The best life jacket is the one you will wear. For more information, see Facebook.com/USCGAux5DNR.
