071119_gmt_wbcleanup

Mayor Pikolycky joins the Woodbine Municipal Alliance in thanking all those who participated in the June 29 clean-up at Woodbine’s Lincoln Park.

 Woodbine mayor's office / Submitted

Mayor Pikolycky joins the Woodbine Municipal Alliance in thanking all those who participated in the June 29 clean-up at Woodbine’s Lincoln Park.

Load comments