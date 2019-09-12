Individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.

Robert Kabusk Jr., 31, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled dangerous substance, drug possession by motor vehicle operator, driving after license suspended or revoked

Matthew H. Moakowksi, 29, of Villas, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats.

Brian W. Sessa, 51, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with possession of CDS.

Kelly M. Hightower, 20, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with DWI, possession of 50g or less of marijuana, possession/use drug paraphernalia

Jamie L. Guth, 31, of Erma, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with DWI.

George E. Foley Jr., 33, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 16, and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana

Alexis Delbiondo, 20, of Montvale, was arrested Aug. 16, and charged with possession/consumption of alcohol under legal age.

Carrieann Seeger, 50, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 16, and charged with simple assault.

Luke J. Watson, 27, of Cape May, was arrested Aug. 17, and charged with DWI.

Robert F. Massaro, 50, of Cape May, was arrested Aug. 17, and charged with DWI.

Margaret C. Sursky, 63, of Marple Township, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 18, and charged with DWI.

Normaira Hoffman, 30, of Cape May, was arrested Aug. 18, and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief.

