Individuals are only charged with the above mentioned offenses and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. This report only contains individuals who were arrested based on complaints signed by law enforcement personnel, not private citizen signed complaints or ordinance violations.
Robert Kabusk Jr., 31, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled dangerous substance, drug possession by motor vehicle operator, driving after license suspended or revoked
Matthew H. Moakowksi, 29, of Villas, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with simple assault, terroristic threats.
Brian W. Sessa, 51, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with possession of CDS.
Kelly M. Hightower, 20, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with DWI, possession of 50g or less of marijuana, possession/use drug paraphernalia
Jamie L. Guth, 31, of Erma, was arrested Aug. 13, and charged with DWI.
George E. Foley Jr., 33, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 16, and charged with possession of 50g or less of marijuana
Alexis Delbiondo, 20, of Montvale, was arrested Aug. 16, and charged with possession/consumption of alcohol under legal age.
Carrieann Seeger, 50, of North Cape May, was arrested Aug. 16, and charged with simple assault.
Luke J. Watson, 27, of Cape May, was arrested Aug. 17, and charged with DWI.
Robert F. Massaro, 50, of Cape May, was arrested Aug. 17, and charged with DWI.
Margaret C. Sursky, 63, of Marple Township, Pennsylvania, was arrested Aug. 18, and charged with DWI.
Normaira Hoffman, 30, of Cape May, was arrested Aug. 18, and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.