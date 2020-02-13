STONE HARBOR — Mayor Judy Davies Dunhour announced today that she will renew her commitment to improving the health and wellness of Stone Harbor and 7 Mile Island community by signing the Mayor Wellness Campaign (MWC) Annual Pledge of Participation and announcing wellness activities that local residents can attend this year. The partnership between Stone Harbor and the MWC began 5 years ago in an effort to encourage the local community to get on the path to active living and healthier lifestyles. The MWC (njhcqi.org/MWC) is an initiative of the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.
One of the main goals of the MWC is to improve the overall health and wellness of New Jersey communities. Through pubic-private partnerships, the MWC provides structure and evidence-based resources for community health initiatives. By encouraging mayors to play a leadership role in supporting opportunities for active and healthy lifestyles and incorporating the social determinants of health into all policies, New Jersey is becoming a national leader in community-based health interventions.
Stone Harbor has utilized the partnership with the MWC to host a 5 week health, fitness, and wellness program. These events have encouraged both healthy lifestyles and increased community awareness of the factors contributing to health outcomes. "I have seen the positive impact that the Mayors Wellness Campaign has had our community," said Mayor Judy Davies Dunhour. "I am excited to recommit Stone Harbor to working to improve the health of our community."
For additional information, go to StoneHarborRecreation.com.
