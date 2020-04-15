MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School Alumni Association has canceled its annual Scholarship Dinner, originally scheduled for June 5, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group is not canceling its plan to award scholarships to deserving students, however, according to an announcement from the group. This year, more than ever before, scholarships will be much needed and appreciated by students and parents alike, it says. With businesses closed and parents out of work, many families will need these scholarships to enable their children to further their education. The association doesn’t want their plans to be put on hold, so it is using this opportunity to raise funds for its scholarship fund.
The association requests that people give by any way and any amount they can. If supporters were to attend the event, it would have cost about $100 for the evening with dinner, drinks, auction and 50/50 tickets. The group asks that people consider a donation similar to that. The association says it usually awards three $1,000 scholarships, so it wants to raise at least that much.
Donations by check or money order can be sent to MTHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 133, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.
People can also pay online at the association website, www.mthsalumni.org. Go to "Annual Dinner" and hit the "DONATE" button at the bottom.
