MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Faced with a group of angry neighbors, Middle Township Committee decided to delay the final vote on a zoning change for a proposal to build a four-story, 101-room hotel on a Garden State Parkway on-ramp.
A public hearing and final vote on the ordinance was set for the Aug. 19 meeting. The proposal would change the land from a rural conservation zone to town center. Several neighbors of the property attended, and many complained they received no notification of the proposal.
According to Kimberly Krauss, the township clerk and business administrator, there is no requirement for notification for a zoning change. But after the issue was raised, Mayor Tim Donohue said the final vote would be delayed until October and neighbors would receive notice of the change. He said the public hearing would proceed, because residents had turned out to have their say.
“We’re going to hear from the developer, we’re going to hear from you. We will not be voting on this tonight,” Donohue said. The township will give notice to property owners within 200 feet and hold a new public hearing at the Oct. 7 meeting, followed by the final vote.
The township had requested the developer, Cape May Hospitality LLC, give a presentation before the ordinance vote. Donohue asked that the presentation continue and said the committee would also hear from the neighbors at the meeting.
In May, Township Committee heard a presentation on plans for a Hampton Inn on several acres at 414 Garden State Parkway, a site now home to the architectural firm Design Collaborative. In July, the committee introduced an ordinance to rezone the area, what had been described as a necessary step in order to allow the proposed hotel to connect with municipal water and sewer.
The Cape May Hospitality investment group consists of Ernie Felici, Greg de Marrais and Robert Frey. At one point at the Monday meeting, one of the principles described the hotel as planned for 100 rooms, but attorney F. Thomas Hillegass corrected him, putting the number at 101.
That would mean the hotel was automatically eligible for a liquor license. In addition to a small bar for hotel guests, the attorney described plans for a fitness area and an indoor pool at the four-story property. The group has already spent more than $1 million on the land, he said.
When completed, the new Hampton Inn would be a $17 million ratable, Hillegass told the board, and employ 20 to 22 people.
But neighbors remained skeptical. Some suggested the hotel would shortly become home to drug deals and prostitution, suggestions Hillegass dismissed as ridiculous.
The meeting began with neighbors questioning why they were not told of the proposal.
“I’m only 60 feet away from here yet I’ve never received any notification of this happening. Could you tell me why?” said Bill Colavito.
Judy DeLellis, another neighbor, said the last time the neighbors were in township hall was over what she called the Wawa debacle. A previous plan for the site would have seen the development of a convenience store with a gas station but that plan did not proceed.
“We were promised that if anything was going to happen behind us again, we would get notification from this board,” said. “We’ve heard nothing except what we have seen in the paper.”
Calavito alleged that he was misled about plans for the property.
“We put you in office and we expect truthfulness from you, yet we get none,” he said.
At one point he suggested the township wanted to move the plan forward to sell a liquor license. The township has plans to sell an additional license, but as Donohue pointed out, it will not be to the hotel, which would be entitled to a state license.
He also questioned whether the plan to run water and sewer lines would mean his neighborhood would later be required to connect.
“I think this is being ramrodded down to us, and I don’t think it’s right. I don’t know what incentives there are for this thing to go up,” he said.
Donohue expressed frustration that committee members were being accused of planning something nefarious.
Several people complained about the existing traffic on the road leading to their neighborhood, saying cars heading toward the Garden State Parkway drive extremely fast and often on the wrong side of the street, not realizing it is two-way traffic there.
“Add another 120 cars, I’m going to be afraid to come out of my road,” said Mary Ann Alulis. “Something has to be done there."
“We’re so afraid of getting killed there because of somebody coming the wrong way in our lane,” said neighbor Judy DeLellis. She and others asked committee members to decide if they would want the project close to their homes.
The proposal will still need to go before the township Planning Board for site plan approval. Plans originally suggested the project could be completed for the summer of 2021, but Hillegass stated Monday that the approval process could delay the project, pushing the completion to 2022.