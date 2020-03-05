MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee headed off a tax rate increase in the $22.2 million budget unanimously introduced Monday, March 2.
The budget is set for a public hearing and final vote April 6.
As proposed, the municipal tax rate will remain 48.3 cents per $100 of assessed value, the same as it was for 2018 and 2019. If approved without a change, that would mean the owner of a house assessed at $300,000 would pay $1,449 in municipal taxes this year, in addition to school and county taxes. According to Kimberly Krauss, the township clerk and administrator, the township taxes make up about 26% of the tax bill for local homeowners.
Some spending is up in the proposal, according to Krauss, including required pension payments and the cost of trash and recycling services. A reduction in the cost of employee health insurance and a reduction in the anticipated expenses for administration, the mayor and committee helped offset that increase.
The sale of a liquor license last year made a big difference in this year’s budget. Rising population meant the township was entitled to a sixth license to sell alcohol. The highest bid came in at $803,000, well above the $600,000 minimum.
“That definitely helps. That went into our surplus,” said Mayor Tim Donohue.
Most years, he said, the township puts about 80% of its surplus toward the new budget, keeping 20% in reserve. According to Krauss, this year’s budget uses 78.5% of the surplus. But the surplus itself was higher this year because of the additional revenue in 2019.
“We were right in with historic norms, but we had a bigger-than-average surplus this year,” Donohue said. In other years, the surplus was close to $2 million, while this year it ended up at $2.6 million.
Climbing property values also helped avoid a tax increase, as they have in previous years. Increases to the total assessed value means the township can raise more money with the same tax rate. According to Donohue, the township gained about $5.5 million in new ratables in 2019, from a starting point of a total assessed value of $2.76 billion last year. The rise in values was tempered by the loss of some ratables, Donohue said.
That included the former Kmart shopping plaza in Rio Grande, purchased by Cape May County in 2018 and so officially off the tax rolls. The county spent $5.75 million on the land, with plans to spend millions more on creating a hub for county services, a clinic for veterans and more. The project is a mix of public and private use, with additional plans for a movie theater and entertainment center and retail use.
Work on that project is underway. Once completed, Donohue said, the portion of the property housing private businesses will be responsible for paying township taxes, which should help with future budgets.
Interest on investments, cable franchise fees and miscellaneous were up, while court fines and fees were down for 2019, Krauss said.
A detailed presentation of the budget is expected before the public hearing in April.
