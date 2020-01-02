MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Homeowners throughout Middle Township cheered passersby, and likely increased their electricity bills, with elaborate holiday displays last month. Township Committee honored some of the standouts at a recent meeting.
Many of the winners attended the Monday, Dec. 16, meeting to receive their recognition in person. The three overall winners also each received a trophy and a sign to place on their lawns.
John and Debra Donley took first place in the contest for their home on 10th Avenue in the Edgewood section of the township near Rio Grande. Their home also took first place in the Winter Wonderland category.
The display in front of their house includes signs wishing "Merry Christmas" and "Happy Holidays," along with inflatable snowmen, numerous lights and a display stating “God Bless America” with a silohuette image of a soldier in prayer at a graveside.
There was a winning property in the Goshen section of the township, and another in Edgewood, but most of the houses recognized were in Cape May Court House.
At the start of the Monday meeting, Mayor Tim Donohue said he assumed the contest was the reason most of those attending the relatively crowded meeting were there for the awards, describing it as a good reason to come out on a drizzly December evening.
“I want to thank everybody that participated. We had a ton of people that signed up for the contest this year,” he said. “It was challenging to pick the winners.”
Committee members Mike Clark and Ike Gandy joined Donohue in handing out resolutions to the winners, starting with honorable mentions. Some were not at the meeting. Several families brought their children.
Joining the Donleys as overall winners were Kristi Brown, whose Meadow Valley Road home in Cape May Court House came in second, and Jim Belles, of Sixth Avenue in Edgewood.
The Winter Wonderland category winners included Donley, second-place winner Mike Saioni, of Goshen, third-place winner Debbie Pike, of Hand Avenue, with Joyce and Allen Stokes of Shellbay Avenue taking fourth place.
“I was told you already went out and bought more lights,” Donohue teased second-place winner Saioni.
In the traditional category, Kristi Brown was the first place winner, followed by Frank Ditzler of Bennet Road and Charles Coulter of Route 9 in third.
For the most colorful category, Belles took first prize, with Chuck Beaudoin Jr. of Cooper Road coming in second and Samantha Kelly of Hand Avenue taking third place.
Honorable mention went to Anna Muchler of Mechanic Street, Manuel Vazquez of Route 9 and another homeowner on Cedar Meadow Drive, whose name was removed from the list.
“I want to thank everybody for taking part. It’s always fun. It’s fun to go out and judge. The town looks great. We appreciate your community spirit and we’ll see you back here next year. Merry Christmas everybody,” Donohue said to the participants.
Donohue praised the efforts that went into the township’s annual Christmas parade, held in Cape May Court House on Friday, Dec. 6, calling it a great event that drew huge crowds.
“We had a great tree, the remote control worked. Everything came together.
At the final scheduled meeting for 2019, committee members each wished residents a happy holiday.
“I do want to wish everybody a merry Christmas, happy Hanukkah, happy holidays, however you want to celebrate, we hope you do it and have a happy and healthy New Year,” Donohue said.
