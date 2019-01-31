Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Middle honors Employees of the Month

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Construction Office employees Mariah Fishman and Christina Lillemon have been announced as the township's January Employees of the Month.

The pair were nominated for the award by Zoning Officer David May. May cited Lillemon and Fishman for their excellent customer service and their support of the Zoning Office while an employee was out on leave over the past several months.

Lillemon serves as the township's technical assistant to the construction official, Salvatore DeSimone, as well as secretary to the Rent Leveling Board. Lillemon began her career in the township in the Municipal Clerk's Office in 2013, moving to the Construction Office upon the retirement of long-time technical assistant Sue Copson. Lillemon resides in the township with her husband, Dennis, and three children.

Fishman has been a township employee since 2016, completing her technical assistant certification course in 2017. Along with DeSimone and Lillemon, she rounds out the Construction Office staff as keyboarding clerk.

"Christina and Mariah have their hands full in the challenging and fast-paced environment of the Construction Office," Mayor Tim Donohue said. "Along with those day-to-day tasks, they have pitched in over the last several months to keep our Zoning Office humming, while a key employee was out on leave. We are proud to recognize them as our Employees of the Month for January 2019. The honor is well deserved."

