MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee members praised longtime county engineer Dale Foster, who is retiring this summer, for decades of work improving Middle Township and Cape May County.
Foster’s last official day with the county is Aug. 31, but his last scheduled day of work was in July, as he runs out some of his accumulated vacation time. But he’s still at work most days, preparing to hand off his extensive duties by the end of the month.
At the Monday, Aug. 20, Township Committee meeting, the township governing body unanimously approved a resolution recognizing Foster. After the vote, Committeeman Tim Donohue began to speak about his experience with Foster when the engineer walked into the meeting.
“Perfect timing, Dale,” said Donohue.
In the summer of 2014, Donohue said, Middle Township was almost shut down by extensive gridlock as a multimillion-dollar project added overpasses to the Garden State Parkway, with the detours clogging township roads.
“We were scrambling. We were hearing from everybody, every which way. We had to do something,” he said. He said the township was able to gather representatives from multiple agencies at the state level in a conference room to find a solution, rerouting traffic to the east side of the road.
“Without Dale, I think none of that would have been possible. There was a lot done in a very quick time to make those two lanes on Stone Harbor Boulevard and a couple of other things that really made a big difference, and I think Dale was the conduit between all of these different agencies.”
He said Foster helped improve public safety throughout the county, as well as improving life for residents with parks and “helping shepherd our open space applications through the county labyrinth.”
Donohue said Middle Township is the largest municipality in the county, and includes the most county roads, to which Mayor Michael Clark added “County buildings. County everything.”
The Cape May Court House section of the township serves as the county seat, and is home to the county’s government and administrative offices.
Clark read the resolution into the record, praising Foster for working with the township on many projects, including the township’s extensive bike path, the Ockie Wisting Recreation Complex.