CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township officials celebrated the life and ministry of the Rev. William McClurkin of Mount Olive Baptist Church with a proclamation and the dedication of a street in his name.
Friends and church members gathered at the July 15 Township Committee meeting, where Mayor Michael J. Clark read the proclamation before presenting it to Evelyn McClurkin, the minister’s widow.
McClurkin died in December of last year. He was known in the area for his ministry, as well as serving as a president of the Cape May County chapter of the NAACP and as a Wildwood police officer and chairman of the Wildwood Community Action Council and founder of the Local Association for Progress, Advancement and Cultivation.
But he was best known for his work in the church.
Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, McClurkin began his ministry in Wildwood before serving as the pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Atlantic City from 1973 until 1980, according to the resolution. He became the minister at Mount Olive in 1980, serving there until his death last December. He was 78.
Clark spoke of McClurkin’s willingness to work on civic projects and at his ministry, citing his “giving guidance and spiritual inspiration to his congregation, earning the respect and admiration of all.” He named Sunday, July 22, as Rev. William McClurkin day in Middle Township and said a portion of West Atlantic Avenue would be named in his honor. Mount Olive Baptist Church is at 46 E. Atlantic Ave.
In 2011, the church celebrated a century with the dedication of a renovated building. A report from the time said the church began in 1911, meeting in a rented room in a Whitesboro hotel.
Clark presented the resolution on behalf of fellow committee members Jeffrey DeVico and Timothy Donohue.
At the Middle Township meeting, leaders of other primarily African American churches attended to show their respect for McClurkin and to support Evelyn McClurkin.
In brief comments, she thanked the committee members and those who attended the meeting.
“I just wanted to say thank you to all of you,” she said. Those gathered went to the front of the room for a photo with Township Committee members.
“These are some of my husband’s friends,” she said, singling out some of those in attendance by name.
William McClurkin became a bishop in 2014, according to his obituary. He founded and led the W.L. McClurkin Crusade Team, running revivals across the country. He had seven children and more than 20 grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.