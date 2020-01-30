MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In a unanimous vote, Township Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 22, approved a resolution declaring the township a “Second Amendment/lawful gun owner sanctuary.”
Mayor Tim Donohue described recent efforts in Trenton to approve further restrictions on firearms as a push to take guns from law-abiding residents. Democrats have the majority in Trenton, while the three members of Middle Township committee are Republicans.
All three members expressed support for the decision.
Donohue described the vote as a supporting resolution, saying the township has no technical authority to set firearms legislation.
“We’re responding to a pretty significant outpouring from residents,” he said.
Much of the discussion centered on an Assembly bill requiring $50,000 in liability insurance for individuals possessing a firearm. Introduced in November by 5th District Assemblywoman Patricia Egan Jones, the legislation appears to have died on the floor.
As of January, Jones is no longer a member of the Assembly and the bill had no co-sponsors.
“They know it’s a bridge too far to come and take your guns away. So they’re going to make it as hard as possible for you to own a gun, to get a permit for a gun, to get a concealed carry permit,” Donohue said. “It’s a slippery slope. I think it’s a statement worth making.”
Several people at the evening Middle Township meeting welcomed the vote.
“We greatly appreciate that as law abiding citizens. I thank you because when you were sworn into office you took that oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States,” said Sandy Hickerson, of Absecon.
She has been one of the organizers of a push for similar resolutions in Cape May and Atlantic counties. “We need to stand in unison,” she said. “I can’t thank you enough.”
She was one of several advocates at the meeting but did not speak until after the vote.
“I’ve seen you ladies around. You work very hard on this issue,” Donohue said. “We have a lot of respect for your efforts.”
Dan Lockwood, a former Middle Township mayor, also supported the vote. Dennis Township resident John Trainor has been active in the push for votes on similar measures in Cape May County.
“I’d especially like to thank you, because I’m a retired Army guy, just retired in March after 34 years. I’ve seen a lot of craziness,” he told committee. He said he has spent most of his time since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 “either in Iraq or Afghanistan or somewhere in Africa.
“I just want to say thank you for standing up for the Constitution, because I took an oath when I was 18 years old, and I’ll be living that oath until the day I die, whether I’m in the Army or not,” he said.
There was one note of skepticism at the meeting. Beau Weisman, of Cape May Court House, said, “I would like to know specifically what it means to bear arms.”
“You’d have to ask a lawyer that question. All I know is that the state is trying to infringe on the right,” Donohue said.
Weisman said he is hearing impaired and asked Donohue to repeat himself.
“Your question is what does it mean to bear arms? To carry a gun, I guess,” Donohue said.
“Does that mean just walk around the streets and carry a gun, or does that mean to own a gun and have it to hunt? What does it mean?” said Weisman.
“I’m not a constitutional lawyer,” Donohue responded.
“If we’re passing it, I’d like to know what it means,” Weisman said. “I understand that we have neighbors who hunt, and that’s perfectly fine. I have neighbors who have guns, some of them are collectors. I’d like to know what does it mean to bear arms, does that mean that you can carry like they do in certain states?”
“Is that mentioned in the resolution?” continued Donohue. “We stand by the resolution. I’m not getting into an intricate debate with you about the intricacies of the Second Amendment.”
Donohue said laws vary greatly from state to state.
“We believe, and share the belief of many people that are here tonight, that new restrictions being implemented by the state of New Jersey ... put undue restrictions on the rights of people,” he said. He referenced the bill proposing to require $50,000 of liability insurance for those owning a firearm. Donohue interpreted the bill as requiring that much insurance per firearm.
“You’re required to be liable for any action taken with any gun that you’ve ever owned. The reduction in the size of magazines. The tax on ammunition. All these are death by 1,000 cuts to the Second Amendment,” Donohue said. “The Second Amendment is a right. You should not infringe upon that right.
He decried what he called overreach by the government to infringe on personal rights, citing a rally at the Virginia statehouse, in which thousands protested for gun rights.
The Cape May County Board of Freeholders recently approved a similar resolution. In the Middle Township version, it states: “The Township of Middle desires to express its intent to stand up as a sanctuary municipality and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of the citizens to keep and bear arms, including through legal action, the power of appropriation of public funds and the right to petition for regress of grievances.”
