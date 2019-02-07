Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Gazette of Middle Township

Middle reappoints CFO to four-year term

020719_gmt_cfo
 Kim Krauss / submitted

MIDDLE TOWSHIP — By a unanimous vote of Township Committee, Chief Financial Officer Susan Anastasio-Quinones was reappointed to a four-year term, beginning Jan. 1.

"We're pleased to have Susan reappointed to a new, four-year term," Mayor Tim Donohue said. "She has brought a steady hand and a keen eye for detail to the financial management of our town. Her extensive experience in government finance, as well as her background in municipal administration, fit well with our plans to focus on delivering the best municipal services we can at the lowest cost possible."

Committeeman Michael Clark said, “As the governing body liaison to the Finance Department, I’m confident in the re-appointment of Susan Quinones. She has the township’s fiduciary duties competently under control. I look forward to her continued professionalism and commitment to the township.”

“We are fortunate to have someone with Susan’s governmental background and experience running our Finance Department. I look forward to working with Susan during her second term,” Deputy Mayor Gandy added. 

Anastasio-Quinones initially began her Middle Township career in 2011 as the deputy chief financial officer until 2013. She returned as the chief financial officer, filling an unexpired term, in 2016. As of Jan. 2, she was reappointed to the CFO position for a four-year term.

Anastasio-Quinones holds the following professional licenses with the state of New Jersey: certified municipal finance officer, certified county finance officer and registered municipal clerk. She earned a bachelor of science degree in financial management with a minor in accounting from Franklin University and an associate of arts degree in business administration from Cumberland County College. 

What began as a summer job during high school with the city of Vineland Business Administrator's Office has become more than 26 years of experience on a municipal, county, board of education and improvement authority level of government.

Anastasio-Quinones has previously served as township clerk, administrator, chief financial officer and economic development director for Hopewell Township in Cumberland County; township administrator, chief financial officer and acting purchasing agent for Buena Vista Township; accounting manager and supervisor for the Cumberland County Improvement Authority; fiscal officer and confidential assistant for Cumberland County; and in various finance-related positions with the Downe Township Board of Education and the city of Vineland.

In addition to her full-time work for Middle Township, Anastasio-Quinones serves as treasurer of school monies for both the Hopewell and Fairfield boards of education.

A graduate of Vineland High School, she lives in Cumberland County with her husband and children.

