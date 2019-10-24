The Middle Township Baseball Softball Association held a vigil Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019, for one of their own, 12-year-old Kanen Keating-Wear, of Middle Township, who died the day before after a lengthy battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancer of the bone. Over 200 people from the community attended the ceremony held on field 4 of the Goshen Sports Complex, in a show of support for the family of Wear, remembering his passion for life and love of sports.
