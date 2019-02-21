Middle To Honor Lockwood On Wall of Mayors

Former Mayor Dan Lockwood will be honored for his service to the township at the Feb. 20th Township Committee Meeting.
Lockwood’s portrait will be unveiled on the Wall of Mayors in the Township Meeting Room at 6 p.m.
Daniel Lockwood was elected to Township Committee in 2009 and served two terms. He held the title of Mayor in 2012 and 2013.
Lockwood was the first Republican to be elected in Middle Township in nearly fifty years, when he joined Township Committee in 2010.
He became the Township’s first Republican Mayor in over seventy years in 2012, when the election of fellow Republican Tim Donohue shifted the balance of power on Township Committee.
The Township has invited all former Mayors to attend the unveiling and the public is welcome.