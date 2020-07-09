CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A new drainage project that will bring relief to residents in the area of Atlantic and Pacific avenues will soon be underway.
Middle Township approved the work in last year’s budget and announced the contractor at the July 6 Township Committee meeting.
“We did award tonight the drainage project for Atlantic Avenue, Pacific Avenue, on the east side of Route 9. This has been a long time coming, a drainage problem that’s been plaguing this neighborhood for many years,” Mayor Tim Donohue said at the meeting. “I think it was especially bad a few years ago, as we had some really historical rainfall. So we were able to come up with the funds to address this finally and hopefully this will bring some improvement in the quality of life and maybe will increase the property values.”
Vineland-based Perna Finnigan was awarded the contract and will soon begin the work at a cost of $174,799.30.
The project will take about 120 days, with completion expected by the fall, said Vince Orlando, the engineer on the project.
The township planned for the improvements after hearing from residents affected by drainage problems after “incredible amounts of rain,” a few years ago, Orlando said.
About 15 to 20 homeowners in the original Cape May Court House area off Route 9 are affected by the issue. The homes in the neighborhood are between 60 to 70 years old, and the stormwater system serving the area was due for improvement, Orlando said.
The project will include retrofitting and updating the older systems, adding new infrastructure elements and components that will eliminate drainage issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.