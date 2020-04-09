MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Township Committee approved new restrictions on short-term rentals and called for adherence to social distancing recommendations on Monday at its first meeting held through electronic means.
Officials at every level of government have had to find new ways to adapt to the extraordinary steps put into place in hopes of slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected tens of thousands throughout New Jersey and made inroads into Cape May County.
“We’re in the third week of this pandemic. The world has changed in a lot of different ways. I think the virus is about to come home to Cape May County. We can all talk about the reasons for that and blame other people and all of those things, but putting all that aside, it’s here,” Mayor Tim Donohue at the meeting.
He said keeping distance between people is the most important step people can take right now.
According to Donohue, even as beaches and business in the area close, local real estate agents have seen an increase in demand for short-term rental units.
Township officials said an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy allows local governments to tighten restrictions. He said the recent order came over the weekend, after extensive lobbying from mayors in coastal communities.
The ban includes hotels, motels, bed and breakfast inns and any other residential rentals, including apartments and homes. Township officials say the Cape May County Board of Freeholders is considering a similar move.
The ban covers any rental of less than 180 days and takes effect immediately. The township is set to revisit the issue May 18, when the ban may be extended or ended if the situation allows.
“We all have a lot of concerns with the influx of out-of-towners coming into Cape May County,” Donohue said at the meeting. The township has called for a voluntary halt to short-term rentals, but with the approved resolution, officials formally banned all short-term rentals through at least mid-May.
“We know a lot of people did voluntarily do that, and we appreciate it. We know it’s a hardship,” he said.
The resolution includes several exceptions, including rentals to active duty members of the Coast Guard and other military personnel stationed in the county and rentals to health care workers employed at local hospitals. Other exemptions include emergency housing supported by government agencies and existing leases with less than 180 days remaining.
“While Middle Township is a shore community that typically welcomes visitors and tourists year-round, municipalities have had to take proactive steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. Preventive measures taken now can curb the spread of the virus and help the effort to restore tourism as quickly as possible,” reads a statement on the ban the township released soon after the meeting ended.
This was the first Middle Township Committee meeting held remotely, with residents able to participate through the online platform Zoom or watch it via Facebook Live. Township professionals and committee members attended the meeting remotely from their homes, with Donohue attending from the police command center at Township Hall, where he was joined by Chief Christopher Leusner.
“I’ve spent quite a bit of time here over the past two weeks, and I know that he’s practically living here,” Donohue said. Many township employees have young children at home and have other challenges related to the pandemic.
Donohue said he had his doubts about the remote meeting, but believed it had gone smoothly.
Committee members Ike Gandy and Jim Norris praised the work of township employees during the crisis.
“They’ve done a fantastic job. They’re working their butts off,” said Norris. He also suggested residents call their older neighbors to check in and make sure they are OK.
“I think we’re doing more now than we’ve ever done. Things are still running, as far as I can tell,” said Gandy. That includes public works, which has seen an increase in yard waste and other trash as people stuck at home take on projects around the home.
Gandy said the meeting seemed to have been a success.
It was a brief meeting, which Donohue said was by design, in order to keep the town functioning, pay bills and take action on the rental ban.
Members of the public had an opportunity to address committee but no one spoke.
“Stanley, no bill list questions?” township administrator and clerk Kimberly Krauss teased resident Stanley Doniger, a regular meeting attendee who participated in the meeting remotely.
“We miss you, Stanley,” said Donohue.
After the public comment portion was closed, one resident submitted a question through Facebook, asking about people congregating outside an addiction treatment center in Cape May Court House that offers methadone treatment. The clinic was not named during the meeting.
Donohue said the staff at the clinic had been warned and that officials were aware of the situation.
“We’ve been in contact with the methadone clinic. The Cape May County Health Department has been in contact with the methadone clinic. They were given a strong warning last week,” Leusner said. He said officers are keeping track of the situation.
Donohue expressed frustration with the situation and suggested the clinic stagger appointments and enforce social distance guidelines among patients.
“They are considered an essential business, for obvious reasons,” he said. “It’s a challenge for them, too, I’m sure.”
