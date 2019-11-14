CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Middle Township Public Schools will host three upcoming meetings to help with planning for the future of the district. The outcomes from these sessions will be reflected in a newly developed 5-year strategic plan.
The sessions will allow the school district to:
• Engage the entire community in conversations about the needs of students and expectations of the schools;
• Give community members a voice in how to improve the school district as a whole;
• Focus all of the community’s resources in establishing common goals and initiatives; and
• Develop a five-year plan that will drive the district’s efforts and financial resources on mutually determined goals that support the needs of students.
The three 90-minute meetings are scheduled for:
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.
The meetings will be held in the cafeteria at Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House.
If you are interested in participating in the strategic planning initiative, contact Martha Crawley, in the Office of the Superintendent of Schools, at 609-465-1800, ext. 3100, or crawleym@middletwp.k12.nj.us.
