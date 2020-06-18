MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Third-grade teacher Nicole DelCorio from Middle Township Elementary No. 2 will participate in the final week of lessons on NJTV Learning Live’s programming. Her science lesson on the State of Matter will air on June 11 at 9 a.m. and will feature two of her students, fourth-grader Peyton Hunsicker and fifth-grader Alexa Trombetta.
This will be the second science lesson taught by DelCorio on NJTV Learning Live. Her first on the water cycle aired in May, and then she was invited back to help close out the series.
“Online teaching has been quite the adventure, and I am so grateful for the NJDOE, NJEA, and NJTV to have put together such an educational experience that reaches all the New Jersey learners across the state,” said DelCorio. “While I truly miss my students, and cannot wait to sing and learn with them in person, the involvement of teaching online has allowed me to reach outside my comfort zone as an educator, and learn much more about technology, which I hope to bring into my regular education classroom.”
Christal Holmes, a fellow third-grade teacher at Elementary No. 2, also provided two virtual lessons to students on the subject of math. Her episodes aired in April and May.
“I feel very blessed to have been a part of the Learning Live Series,” said Holmes. “It was truly a privilege to have had the opportunity to engage with students across the state and to work alongside so many wonderful educators!”
“This has been a wonderful learning experience for both our teachers and the students who tune in to watch the lessons,” said Superintendent David Salvo. “We’re so proud of both Nicole and Christal for going above and beyond for not only our students, but students across New Jersey.”
NJTV Learning Live is a weekday series of on-air instruction created by NJTV in partnership with the New Jersey Education Association and the New Jersey Department of Education. The programming began in early April and enabled students to tune in for classes taught by some of New Jersey’s finest public school teachers on NJTVonline.org. On-air classes are taught daily for grades three through six from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NJTV.
“When we were informed that both Nicole and Christal were selected to participate in the Learning Live series, we were excited,” said Principal Nancy Loteck. “To have them both invited back for additional lessons is incredible and shows their true dedication and passion for teaching.”
In addition, both DelCorio and Holmes have been contacted by WNET, a New Jersey-New York PBS station, to film and submit 6-8 minute lesson segments that will be aired throughout the summer months.
