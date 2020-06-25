Cape May Court House — For the first time in more than three months, all Middle Township employees will return to their workplaces on Monday, one week ahead of welcoming residents back to municipal buildings.
Buildings will remain closed to the public from June 22 to 26 as employees transition to being back in the office full-time. Township workers have been working remotely or on staggered shifts on-site to maintain social distancing since emergency restrictions began.
“Our approach to reopening Town Hall will be safe and sensible,” Mayor Tim Donohue said. “As always, our focus will remain on protecting the well-being of employees and residents, while continuing to deliver excellent municipal services. I want to publicly recognize Administrator Kim Krauss, our great Department Heads and their teams, for their great work the last three months. Their creative problem-solving and ‘can do’ attitude kept our virtual Town Hall humming under very challenging conditions.”
Residents are asked to continue using drop boxes outside municipal buildings to deposit tax bills and other Township correspondence. Interaction with municipal workers will be available by appointment only, as needed.
Signs posted on the building doors will list departments to call for any questions. If a resident has an urgent need that cannot be handled through the drop box or by phone, an employee of the department in question will come to the entrance and accompany the resident directly to their office location.
After June 26, municipal buildings will reopen to the public and resume normal business hours. All visitors and employees are required to wear face coverings and follow social-distancing guidelines. Workers and residents will interact through glass shields. Bathrooms will be closed to the public.
Appointments are still encouraged to minimize the number of people in buildings, and foot traffic will be monitored. Entrance to buildings might be limited to stay within required capacity.
Questions related to the reopening of municipal court should be directed to the Court Administrator at 609-465-8729.
For more information and updates on municipal services, see the Middle Township website at MiddleTownship.com.
