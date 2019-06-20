CAPE MAY COURTHOUSE — Middle Township High School (MTHS) has been awarded a $2,000 Sustainable Jersey for Schools capacity-building grant funded by the PSEG Foundation.
This grant is one of four grants of $10,000 and 30 grants of $2,000 to be distributed to support on-the-ground sustainability and capacity-building projects in schools and districts across New Jersey.
“We’re extremely focused on sustainability at Middle Township High School, and we’re grateful to be chosen as one of this year’s grant recipients, said Principal George West. “Using the awarded funds, we’ll be installing a water bottle refill station with the plan to develop an educational campaign to inform students and staff about the importance of reducing plastic pollution.”
“Sustainable Jersey recognizes the innovative sustainability work happening in New Jersey schools. By supporting these efforts, we celebrate the impact being made while working toward solutions for many of the big sustainability concerns that are reaching a crisis point,” said Randall Solomon, the executive director of Sustainable Jersey. He extended his congratulations to all of the schools and districts that received grants.
The PSEG Foundation has contributed $1.9 million in funding to the Sustainable Jersey Grants Program.
“The PSEG Foundation is passionate about its aim to support and invest in education and workforce development and build and sustain thriving communities,” said foundation President Barb Short. “We are proud to partner with Sustainable Jersey, an organization bringing about real positive change for our state, to help fund projects that foster sustainable neighborhoods, economic development and education. By supporting sustainable education in schools, we can help guide children and engage entire communities in the ways to help create opportunities and transform the environment.”
Proposals were evaluated by an independent Blue-Ribbon Selection Committee. The Sustainable Jersey for Schools grants are intended to help school districts and schools make progress toward a sustainable future in general, and specifically toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification. Currently 331 districts and 864 schools have registered to work toward Sustainable Jersey for Schools certification.