CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — To say COVID-19 ruined a lot of plans would be an understatement. Everyone has felt the impact in some way: The doors of many businesses, organizations and schools closed; milestones have been missed or postponed; and celebrations have been canceled or rescheduled. Life as we know it has been put on hold.
It’s exactly a time when a place of peace and serenity would be welcome. Ironically, Middle Township High School was in the process of creating just such a haven — a walkable labyrinth in the back of the school next to the sports fields.
A labyrinth is defined as a complicated irregular network of passages or paths in which it is difficult to find one's way. Unlike a maze, it does not seek to confuse you, but wants you to focus on yourself, be present in your thoughts as you walk quietly through its paths.
It’s basically a metaphor for how humanity is dealing with a global pandemic.
The project was designed by MTHS art teacher Karen Biederman. She wanted to offer the community a calming place to think, reflect and decompress.
Biederman developed the concept, created the plan, and submitted funding applications. The school ultimately won a $10,000 grant from the Artists in Education Residency Program (AIE) presented by the NJ State Council on the Arts and Young Audiences to bring her vision to life. As part of the project, a local artist was selected to work with students on creating the ceramic tile pavers that would be incorporated into the path. This project is and was a community effort — the pavers being used were donated by local businesses and residents.
“Resiliency is a school district and community-wide goal,” she said. “Increasing our students' ability to cope and thrive are extremely important. Research shows that getting outside, even for a few minutes, boosts mental health and improves life’s outlook. Completing this labyrinth will produce an artful space that many people will be able to use to reflect, meditate, and enjoy for years to come.”
“We are extremely excited about the addition of our labyrinth,” said Principal George West. “It will be another avenue for students to reduce anxiety and stress, meditate, problem solve, set and obtain goals, heal the mind and spirit, and search for balance in their lives.”
Biederman and her art students, along with artist-in-residence Marilyn Keating and members of the facilities department, were full steam ahead on the project since the start of the 2019-20 school year. The goal was to unveil the completed tile labyrinth with a big celebration on May 1, which is World Labyrinth Day in schools. Then COVID-19 closed the school, and the project was paused.
While everyone involved in the project is extremely disappointed by the postponement, Biederman really feels for the seniors who won’t be around to help complete the labyrinth. “The students have really connected with this project,” she said. “They were leaving their mark and a piece of their heart in each paver they made. Distancing yourself from a project you believe in and are completely invested in is extremely tough because there’s no closure.”
For the seniors who have created tiles, their work will become an artistic legacy to their time at MTHS. Since the labyrinth is located on school grounds but also publicly accessible, students will be able to come back for years to come to walk the labyrinth, bring a friend, maybe a child or future wife or husband, see their tiles, and remember their time there.
The project will continue once schools are allowed to reopen. Until then, Biederman will continue to make periodic visits to check on the space.
A new date for the unveiling celebration has yet to be determined.
