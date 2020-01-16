011620_gmt_resiliency resiliency

Middle Township High School Vice Principal Brad MacLeod accepted a Resiliency Innovation Grant on behalf of the high school awarded by AtlantiCare. The presentation was held at a professional development workshop at Stockton University's Atlantic City Campus on Jan. 8. The funds will be allocated to creating a resiliency space at the high school.

 LAUREN SCARPA / PROVIDED

