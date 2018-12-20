Middle Township High School seeks items for display to honor alumni

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Middle Township High School is in need of alumni keepsakes to feature in the hallways of the building.
A new display will recognize the success of Middle Township graduates.
Graduates are asked to send in autographed hats that feature the college they attended. Graduates who entered the military are asked to send in photos of themselves in uniform.
“We want our students to walk through the halls and be reminded of the strength that runs throughout our school community,” said Principal George West. “We receive incredible support from our alumni year after year, and we want a way to showcase their achievements within our building.”
“The inspiration that comes from Middle Township alumni is endless for our students. From filmmakers to professional athletes to U.S. Navy lieutenants, our alumni prove to our students that any dream is possible,” said Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Sharon Rementer. “Instead of walking past empty walls on their way to class, we want our students to be inspired by the success of those who once walked those same halls.”
Any graduate can send a signed college hat to Middle Township High School, 300 E. Atlantic Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 080210.
Participants are also asked to include a note with their first and last names, the year they graduated and a list of any activities or sports they participated in while in high school and college.
Graduates who went into the military are asked to email a photo of themselves in uniform (JPEG or PNG file) to Sharon Rementer at rementers@middletwp.k12.nj.us. Participants are also asked to include their first and last names, the year they graduated and the military division they served in, as well as accolades they may have received.