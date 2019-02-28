Middle Township High School to hold open house March 5

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Middle Township High School will host an open house March 5 for incoming students and their families. Seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents or guardians are invited to walk the halls and learn about the curriculum and the variety of programs offered at the high school.
Visitors will be able to speak with administrators, teachers, coaches, and current high school students about what they can expect as an incoming freshman. Visitors will also be able to explore all clubs, sports and academies, as well as enjoy performances from the dance team, indoor drum line and step team.
“We are looking forward to opening up our doors to our seventh- and eighth-grade students and their parents,” Principal George West said. “We are also excited to introduce our new programs, courses and dual-credit possibilities for next year.”
Outside of the standard curriculum plan, the high school offers electives such as sports and entertainment marketing, digital photography, financial literacy, and web page design.
The open house will take place 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. In the case of inclement weather, the open house will be postponed and take place 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
People are invited to attend if they are interested in what the high school has to offer or have any questions. If you have questions prior to the event, call 609-465-1852 or email draken@middletwp.k12.nj.us.