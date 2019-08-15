MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Middle Township High School will welcome members of the freshman class and their families 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Students and parents should enter through the Performing Arts Center.
Principal George West and administrative team members will discuss general schedules, dress code, discipline and other important topics that will help students get quickly acclimated to life at the High School.
Students should bring their individual schedules, which will be mailed to homes Aug. 15. Students and parents or guardians will be given the opportunity to explore the school and locate classrooms and lockers.
The school store will be open. Students and families are invited to bring cash to purchase Panthers spirit wear, which is dress code compatible.
They look forward to welcoming the Class of 2023.