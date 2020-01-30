MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — When emergency responders arrived at the scene of a single-car crash on Indian Trail Road in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 1, they found flames engulfing the vehicle.
The driver was on the front porch of a nearby house, shaken and groggy but alive, thanks to the quick action of Ava Toliver, who woke the driver and helped her from the wreckage while calling 911.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Township Committee members presented Toliver with the Middle Matters award, presented to residents who take extraordinary action for the community. Officials say she saved the driver’s life that night.
Toliver, a Coast Guard officer stationed in Cape May, was joined by other uniformed Coast Guard members and family when she accepted the award.
“The tires were exploding from the immense extreme heat. Fire engines responded moments later to extinguish the fire, which burnt the vehicle in its entirety and portions of the tree that the vehicle had impacted with,” Mayor Tim Donohue read from a letter from police Lt. Doug Osmundsen, who nominated Toliver for the award. “The driver was safe on the front porch of Ava’s residence, still lethargic from the crash.”
Osmundsen wrote that he later spoke to Toliver’s father. Osmundsen learned that she, Toliver, was awake when the crash took place and recognized the sound, which was similar to a crash that took place the year before.
“Lt. Osmundsen truly believes that if it were not for the actions of the caller, Ava Toliver, the sole occupant of the vehicle would have perished in the fire,” Donohue read at the meeting.
Donohue said the township is lucky to have someone like Toliver.
“There really aren’t any words to describe your actions, Ava. I’m sure you would probably downplay it and say you did what anybody would have done,” Donohue said. “People who run toward danger, who put regard for their own life aside to help their fellow man, obviously, you clearly did save that woman’s life.”
The driver’s identity was not released at the meeting.
Petty Officer Toliver is a company commander at the Coast Guard training center in Cape May.
At the same meeting, committee members named acting superintendent of recreation Dustin Sturm as employee of the year. Sturm had been named assistant superintendent of the department in 2018, and was tapped to lead the department last year after the departure of former Superintendent Robert Matthews.
In July, officials named Sturm Employee of the Month, citing his work ethic and team-player approach.
On Wednesday, Sturm was named the top of last year’s employees of the month. In December, Sturm attended a committee meeting in which parents expressed their frustration with the recreation program. At that meeting, officials promised improvements in the programs.
“Dustin has been with us a few years but he really stepped up (last) year when our rec supervisor departed. Dustin stepped into the void and has really done an outstanding job,” Donohue said. “It’s a tough job. There’s a lot of diplomacy involved.”
The annual employee award is named for the late Darius Graham. Donohue said Graham had a difficult, dirty job but undertook it conscientiously and diligently, adding that he always had a smile.
"I always want to remind the recipients that the award is named after him to carry on that tradition."
