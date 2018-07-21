MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Property owners in the township pay about $1 million in flood insurance premiums a year, James Rutala told a sparse gathering at the municipal building on Wednesday, July 18.

The township has hired Rutala Associates to help bring the township into the Community Rating System, a system under the National Flood Insurance Program that offers flood insurance discounts in communities that take steps to avoid future flood damage. The contract is for $15,000. If Rutala succeeds, property owners could see a big savings on flood insurance.

“It requires that towns do a number of things in order to get a discount,” Rutala said Wednesday. “You get credit for having a meeting like this. This is part of the township’s outreach.”

Towns can get CRS credit for open space, public improvements, informational campaigns and a variety of other steps. Once in the CRS, towns get a rating from 9 to 1, 1 being the best. According to the National Flood Insurance Program, most towns participating in the voluntary program are at class 9 or 8. In this area, Ocean City is at 5, and working to reduce that, while Sea Isle City’s class 3 rating is the best in the state, resulting in a 35 percent discount to ratepayers there. A small number of towns nationally have made class 2, and only one, Roseville, California, has a class 1 rating.

“Our goal is to be a class 5 community. That would mean a 25 percent discount. That’s about a quarter-million dollars a year,” Rutala said. “If your flood insurance is $1,000, which is an average bill, you’re going to save $250 a year.”

The event was billed as a way to give residents tools to help reduce their flood insurance premiums. Still, only a few people attended the session, at which representatives of the company Flood Risk Evaluator met one on one with owners to look for ways to reduce flood insurance costs.

Andrew Farrell, an insurance broker with Risk Reduction Plus, spoke about ways to reduce individual insurance rates, which can range from installing better vents in crawl spaces to lifting houses above the flood elevation.

Farrell discussed the federal flood insurance program, including insurance terms and the back-and-forth in Washington on reducing the subsidies on flood insurance policies. Plans call for insurance rates under the federal program to reflect the real risk to properties. Although there are limits on how much a rate can increase each year, Rutala said, rates are going up and will continue to go up in the years to come.

While Upper and Lower townships each have oceanfront communities within their borders, Middle Township does not include any oceanfront land. But there are extensive areas on the water, including the back-bay communities outside Avalon and Stone Harbor and the enclaves at Reeds Beach, Kimbles Beach and others along the Delaware Bay.

According to Rutala, about half of the township falls within a flood zone, as defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s maps. There are about 1,100 flood insurance policies in the community, insuring about $275 million worth of property. So far, the federal flood insurance program has paid out almost $10 million in claims in the township, he said.

Since Hurricane Sandy, many houses in Cape May County’s beach communities have been raised above the flood plain elevation. It’s possible for homes in Middle to do the same.

“There is help for people who want to elevate their homes,” Rutala said. It would be up to the township to apply for the grants, but a FEMA program could cover most of the cost of lifting a house in the flood zone. If the house has been the subject of a flood insurance claim, these grants could cover even more of the cost.

“You have to have federal flood insurance, and you have to keep flood insurance in perpetuity,” he said.

The federal flood insurance program is $30 billion in debt, he said, and looks to reduce future payouts by getting homes out of harm’s way.

Rutala told the residents that even though the flood insurance program has been around for decades, it is a controversial program, one that is hotly debated in Washington.

“The NFIP is about to run out,” he said. The program has to be reauthorized every five years. Right now, some in Congress want to privatize flood insurance, others want to end subsidies that help keep rates affordable, while coastal representatives fight to fend off major changes.

“Right now, they’re kicking the can down the road. They’re about to pass legislation that will extend flood insurance until the end of the year,” he said. That will leave the next step in the hands of a new Congress, one that could see big changes after the November midterm elections.

Rutala has worked with towns in Cape May and Atlantic counties to get them involved in the CRS. Last year, Egg Harbor Township entered the system at a class 5, which at the time was the same as the best-rated communities in New Jersey.

“I think we can do the same here,” he said.