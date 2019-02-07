Middle Township Middle School Athletes of the Week

Cheer
Maddyn McAnaney has been named the cheer squad Athlete of the Week. Maddyn has shown commitment and no fear learning more advanced stunts. Personality is top notch. She is such an asset to the team.
Girls Basketball
Brooke Nabb has been named the girls basketball athlete of the week. Brooke shows signs of leadership on the court and always pushes herself and teammates at practice and during games.
Wrestling
The wrestler of the week is Xavier Swinton. Xavier is 6-0 this season with 5 pins. He continues to develop his skills, and we are looking forward to what his eighth-grade season brings next year.
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team has announced Jimmy Kane as their Athlete of the Week. Jimmy is a three-year player on the team and led the team in scoring for the first time this year against Pleasantville. The performance allowed the Panthers to avenge an earlier season loss. Jimmy continues to exhibit leadership skills both on and off the court.